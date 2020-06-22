Rent Calculator
The Hammocks, FL
9548 SW 169 PL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9548 SW 169 PL
9548 Southwest 169th Place
·
No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location
9548 Southwest 169th Place, The Hammocks, FL 33196
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS, CERAMIC AND CARPET FLOOR, 2 STORIES. READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9548 SW 169 PL have any available units?
9548 SW 169 PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Hammocks, FL
.
What amenities does 9548 SW 169 PL have?
Some of 9548 SW 169 PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9548 SW 169 PL currently offering any rent specials?
9548 SW 169 PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9548 SW 169 PL pet-friendly?
No, 9548 SW 169 PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Hammocks
.
Does 9548 SW 169 PL offer parking?
Yes, 9548 SW 169 PL does offer parking.
Does 9548 SW 169 PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9548 SW 169 PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9548 SW 169 PL have a pool?
No, 9548 SW 169 PL does not have a pool.
Does 9548 SW 169 PL have accessible units?
No, 9548 SW 169 PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9548 SW 169 PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9548 SW 169 PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 9548 SW 169 PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9548 SW 169 PL does not have units with air conditioning.
