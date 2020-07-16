All apartments in The Hammocks
9311 Southwest 138th Place
9311 Southwest 138th Place

9311 Southwest 138th Place · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9311 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL 33186
Kings Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9311 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
9311 Southwest 138th Place Apt #9311, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR large, bright, second floor two-story 2/2 (1,312 sf) rental in gated Parcvista! Completely updated! Wood kitchen, Granite counters, SS Appliances, & fully updated bathrooms! Master bedroom and bathroom upstairs w/walk-in closet & secondary bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Newer washer/dryer combo inside the unit. Fully tiled. Screened Patio w/ Garden View & Storage Closet. One assigned parking in front of the unit with nearby guest parking. A true "must-see"! Easy to Show! [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628511 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have any available units?
9311 Southwest 138th Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have?
Some of 9311 Southwest 138th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 Southwest 138th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9311 Southwest 138th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 Southwest 138th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9311 Southwest 138th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9311 Southwest 138th Place offers parking.
Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9311 Southwest 138th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have a pool?
No, 9311 Southwest 138th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have accessible units?
No, 9311 Southwest 138th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9311 Southwest 138th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9311 Southwest 138th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9311 Southwest 138th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
