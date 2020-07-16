Amenities
9311 Southwest 138th Place Apt #9311, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR large, bright, second floor two-story 2/2 (1,312 sf) rental in gated Parcvista! Completely updated! Wood kitchen, Granite counters, SS Appliances, & fully updated bathrooms! Master bedroom and bathroom upstairs w/walk-in closet & secondary bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Newer washer/dryer combo inside the unit. Fully tiled. Screened Patio w/ Garden View & Storage Closet. One assigned parking in front of the unit with nearby guest parking. A true "must-see"! Easy to Show! [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628511 ]