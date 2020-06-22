All apartments in The Hammocks
The Hammocks, FL
10581 SW 155th Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:51 AM

10581 SW 155th Ct

10581 Southwest 155th Court · (786) 318-6494
Location

10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 · Avail. now

$1,580

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit featuring High Ceilings and desirable Open Floor Plan. Nice Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in kitchen counter. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, laminate tile flooring throughout, washer/dryer room inside spacious screened balcony. Amazing amenities include Clubhouse, Olympic size pool, gymnasium and kiddie playground. Located in highly desirable The Hammocks in Kendall with nearby excellent A+ schools and minutes away from Florida Turnpike, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10581 SW 155th Ct have any available units?
10581 SW 155th Ct has a unit available for $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10581 SW 155th Ct have?
Some of 10581 SW 155th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10581 SW 155th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10581 SW 155th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10581 SW 155th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10581 SW 155th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 10581 SW 155th Ct offer parking?
No, 10581 SW 155th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10581 SW 155th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10581 SW 155th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10581 SW 155th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10581 SW 155th Ct has a pool.
Does 10581 SW 155th Ct have accessible units?
No, 10581 SW 155th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10581 SW 155th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10581 SW 155th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10581 SW 155th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10581 SW 155th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
