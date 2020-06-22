10581 SW 155th Ct

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit featuring High Ceilings and desirable Open Floor Plan. Nice Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in kitchen counter. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms, laminate tile flooring throughout, washer/dryer room inside spacious screened balcony. Amazing amenities include Clubhouse, Olympic size pool, gymnasium and kiddie playground. Located in highly desirable The Hammocks in Kendall with nearby excellent A+ schools and minutes away from Florida Turnpike, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, shopping centers and restaurants.