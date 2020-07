Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym pool racquetball court internet access tennis court trash valet cats allowed parking bike storage green community hot tub lobby online portal

Kings Colony Apartments in The Kings Meadows neighborhood of Miami, FL offer a convenient location near the Florida Turnpike and just minutes away from Kendale Lakes Plaza and The Palms at Town and Country with an abundance of retail, restaurants, and entertainment. We are also close to Miami Dade College Kendall Campus and Florida International University.



Our comfortable and convenient apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with energy efficient appliances, ceramic tile or wood style floors and custom finishes on cabinets in both the kitchen and bathroom. Relax at one of our two alluring swimming pools, work out in the fitness center or play a game at one of our tennis or indoor racquetball courts.



