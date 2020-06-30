All apartments in The Acreage
Find more places like 17976 82nd Road North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Acreage, FL
/
17976 82nd Road North
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

17976 82nd Road North

17976 82nd Road North · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Acreage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17976 82nd Road North, The Acreage, FL 33470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17976 82nd Road North have any available units?
17976 82nd Road North has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17976 82nd Road North currently offering any rent specials?
17976 82nd Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17976 82nd Road North pet-friendly?
No, 17976 82nd Road North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Acreage.
Does 17976 82nd Road North offer parking?
No, 17976 82nd Road North does not offer parking.
Does 17976 82nd Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17976 82nd Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17976 82nd Road North have a pool?
Yes, 17976 82nd Road North has a pool.
Does 17976 82nd Road North have accessible units?
No, 17976 82nd Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 17976 82nd Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 17976 82nd Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17976 82nd Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 17976 82nd Road North does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17976 82nd Road North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Acreage 1 BedroomsThe Acreage 3 BedroomsThe Acreage Apartments with Balconies
The Acreage Apartments with PoolsThe Acreage Furnished Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLCooper City, FL
Hutchinson Island South, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLHobe Sound, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity