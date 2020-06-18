13432 63rd Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well. Detached garage will not be part of the lease the owners are keeping that for their use

Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty - Wellington