Spacious 5 bedroom home with a brand new kitchen with all brand new wood cabinets and Quartz countertops. Top of the line brand new stainless steel appliances. Brand new Air Conditioner as well. Detached garage will not be part of the lease the owners are keeping that for their use Courtesy of Keller Williams Realty - Wellington
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13432 63rd Ln N have any available units?
13432 63rd Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Acreage, FL.
What amenities does 13432 63rd Ln N have?
Some of 13432 63rd Ln N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13432 63rd Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
13432 63rd Ln N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13432 63rd Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13432 63rd Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 13432 63rd Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 13432 63rd Ln N does offer parking.
Does 13432 63rd Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13432 63rd Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13432 63rd Ln N have a pool?
No, 13432 63rd Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 13432 63rd Ln N have accessible units?
No, 13432 63rd Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 13432 63rd Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13432 63rd Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13432 63rd Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13432 63rd Ln N has units with air conditioning.