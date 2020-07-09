All apartments in Tequesta
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:39 PM

20 Live Oak Circle

20 Live Oak Circle · (561) 758-8959
Location

20 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1441 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Available immediately with HOA approval. Brand new wood looking ceramic tile on all of first floor. Light and bright. Backyard faces south with a fully screened patio. All windows and sliders are equipped with accordian shutters for hurricane protection. All carpets on the second floor have been shampoo cleaned. This unit has 1,441 square feet of living space with 3 Brs, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage. Alarm system and central vacuum are available. This is a DiVosta built community with poured concrete construction, barrel tile roofs, and great protection against any storms. Community is in the heart of Tequesta within walking distance of many restaurants and stores. Oak trees line the streets and a heated community pool is available for residents. Offered annual unfurnished. Easy to see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Live Oak Circle have any available units?
20 Live Oak Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Live Oak Circle have?
Some of 20 Live Oak Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Live Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20 Live Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Live Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20 Live Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 20 Live Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20 Live Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 20 Live Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Live Oak Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Live Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20 Live Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 20 Live Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 20 Live Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Live Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Live Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Live Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Live Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
