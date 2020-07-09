20 Live Oak Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Available immediately with HOA approval. Brand new wood looking ceramic tile on all of first floor. Light and bright. Backyard faces south with a fully screened patio. All windows and sliders are equipped with accordian shutters for hurricane protection. All carpets on the second floor have been shampoo cleaned. This unit has 1,441 square feet of living space with 3 Brs, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage. Alarm system and central vacuum are available. This is a DiVosta built community with poured concrete construction, barrel tile roofs, and great protection against any storms. Community is in the heart of Tequesta within walking distance of many restaurants and stores. Oak trees line the streets and a heated community pool is available for residents. Offered annual unfurnished. Easy to see