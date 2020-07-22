All apartments in Temple Terrace
9415 Alanbrooke St
9415 Alanbrooke St

9415 Alanbrooke Street · No Longer Available
Location

9415 Alanbrooke Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Temple Terrace 3/2 on a quaint conservation lot. Open floor plan, split bedrooms, spacious kitchen with eat-in area, mature landscaping, conservation in the backyard and 2-car garage with workbench.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Alanbrooke St have any available units?
9415 Alanbrooke St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 9415 Alanbrooke St have?
Some of 9415 Alanbrooke St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Alanbrooke St currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Alanbrooke St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Alanbrooke St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9415 Alanbrooke St is pet friendly.
Does 9415 Alanbrooke St offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Alanbrooke St offers parking.
Does 9415 Alanbrooke St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9415 Alanbrooke St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Alanbrooke St have a pool?
No, 9415 Alanbrooke St does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Alanbrooke St have accessible units?
No, 9415 Alanbrooke St does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Alanbrooke St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Alanbrooke St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Alanbrooke St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9415 Alanbrooke St has units with air conditioning.
