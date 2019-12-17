Rent Calculator
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE
8507 Caladest Island Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8507 Caladest Island Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Single Family home in Deed restricted community with community pool, Tennis courts, playground, picnic area clubhouse available to rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Terrace, FL
.
What amenities does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace
.
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8507 CALADESI ISLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
