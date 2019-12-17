Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court volleyball court

8414 Lucuya Way #201 Available 07/15/20 2nd Floor Condo! The Falls at New Tampa - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in a nicely maintained gated community. It welcomes you with a spacious living area w/built-in shelving, inside utility room with washer and dryer, and a balcony. The kitchen has a pantry & breakfast bar that is open to the living room/dining area.

This wonderful gated community is nicely landscaped & offers two in-ground pools, recreation building, hot tub, fitness center, picnic area, tennis courts, car wash area & pets are welcome. There is easy access to the interstate & shopping, & restaurants.



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Built-in Shelves

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Balcony

Carpet and Laminate Flooring

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



