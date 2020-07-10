Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym parking pool volleyball court

8413 Lucuya Way #306 Available 06/15/20 1 Bed/1 Bath condo - The Falls at New Tampa! AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Come see this 3rd floor unit that has all newer laminate flooring in the living room, newer appliances and a newer A/C.

1 bedroom, 1 bath features kitchen open to the living room, breakfast bar, built-in shelving in the living room, walk-in closet, inside utility with washer/dryer included and a screened porch. Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Conveniently located for USF, Moffitt Cancer Center, VA Hospital, I-75, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Community Features: Gated community, 2 pools, Sand Volleyball, Clubhouse and Fitness Center.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Ceiling Fans

Walk in Closet

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Laminate, Carpet and Tile Flooring

Screened Porch

Open Parking

Water, Sewer, and Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

Exotic pets not accepted & not limited to: ferrets, reptiles, chinchillas etc.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4786543)