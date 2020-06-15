All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

8209 Collier Place

8209 Collier Place · (813) 313-6338
Location

8209 Collier Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8209 Collier Place · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer &
dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color. Newer carpet upstairs and tile downstairs, and newer A/c installed last year. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances to accentuate the wood cabinets, exquisite granite counter tops, and the island/bar top. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and opens up to the dinning room. This makes entertaining easy! Upstairs you will find 2 secondary bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a massive Master suite with walk-in closet with an in-suite bathroom. The backyard is fenced-in and is perfect for family gatherings in the gazebo!

-Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in
-$55 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check.
-No smoking inside the house
-No aggressive breeds, additional $150 pet fee required per pet, (2) pet max under 20lbs, current shot records, photo of pet required.
-Renters Insurance required and to include pets
Contact me immediately to setup a private showing, this home will not last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4703816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 Collier Place have any available units?
8209 Collier Place has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8209 Collier Place have?
Some of 8209 Collier Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 Collier Place currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Collier Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Collier Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 Collier Place is pet friendly.
Does 8209 Collier Place offer parking?
Yes, 8209 Collier Place does offer parking.
Does 8209 Collier Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8209 Collier Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Collier Place have a pool?
Yes, 8209 Collier Place has a pool.
Does 8209 Collier Place have accessible units?
No, 8209 Collier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Collier Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 Collier Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8209 Collier Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8209 Collier Place has units with air conditioning.
