8209 Collier Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Charming 3/2.5 Home FOR RENT in Orange River Estates - This charming 2 story home features 3 Beds 2. 5 baths/ 1 car garage with washer &

dryer included. The entire home has been painted a neutral color. Newer carpet upstairs and tile downstairs, and newer A/c installed last year. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances to accentuate the wood cabinets, exquisite granite counter tops, and the island/bar top. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and opens up to the dinning room. This makes entertaining easy! Upstairs you will find 2 secondary bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a massive Master suite with walk-in closet with an in-suite bathroom. The backyard is fenced-in and is perfect for family gatherings in the gazebo!



-Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in

-$55 non-refundable application fee per adult covers credit and background check.

-No smoking inside the house

-No aggressive breeds, additional $150 pet fee required per pet, (2) pet max under 20lbs, current shot records, photo of pet required.

-Renters Insurance required and to include pets

Contact me immediately to setup a private showing, this home will not last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4703816)