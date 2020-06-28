6322 Treetop Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RAINTREE MANOR!!!! GREAT OPPORTUNITY! - Located in the desirable Raintree Manor Community 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom 1 car garage condominium that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large, enclosed patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. The view you have for enjoying your morning coffee or afternoon delight is so peaceful and relaxing. The beautiful landscaping and huge oak trees surrounding you are unbeatable. Additional features include nice size kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances that boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space and access to the one car garage. Ceramic tile flooring throughout downstairs and berber carpet in the generously sized bedrooms. Brand Close to USF, Moffit, Veterans, hospitals, popular attractions and more!



Sorry, no pets per owner.



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord will reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee is reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.



(RLNE5111988)