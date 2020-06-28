All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

6322 Treetop Circle

6322 Treetop Cr · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Treetop Cr, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RAINTREE MANOR!!!! GREAT OPPORTUNITY! - Located in the desirable Raintree Manor Community 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom 1 car garage condominium that welcomes you with a FANTASTIC open & bright floor plan featuring a living and dining room combination that leads you out into the large, enclosed patio that offers plenty of privacy and perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening. The view you have for enjoying your morning coffee or afternoon delight is so peaceful and relaxing. The beautiful landscaping and huge oak trees surrounding you are unbeatable. Additional features include nice size kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances that boasts plenty of cabinet/counter space and access to the one car garage. Ceramic tile flooring throughout downstairs and berber carpet in the generously sized bedrooms. Brand Close to USF, Moffit, Veterans, hospitals, popular attractions and more!

Sorry, no pets per owner.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord will reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee is reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.

(RLNE5111988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Treetop Circle have any available units?
6322 Treetop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 6322 Treetop Circle have?
Some of 6322 Treetop Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Treetop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Treetop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Treetop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6322 Treetop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 6322 Treetop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Treetop Circle offers parking.
Does 6322 Treetop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 Treetop Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Treetop Circle have a pool?
No, 6322 Treetop Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Treetop Circle have accessible units?
No, 6322 Treetop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Treetop Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 Treetop Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 Treetop Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 Treetop Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
