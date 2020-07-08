All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 5301 Grove Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
5301 Grove Hill Road
Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

5301 Grove Hill Road

5301 Grove Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5301 Grove Hill Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 baths. This gorgeous, well kept home features an open floor plan, ceramic tile, nice living room and dining room, extra bonus or family room along with a huge backyard.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have any available units?
5301 Grove Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 5301 Grove Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Grove Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Grove Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road offer parking?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa