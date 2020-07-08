Rent Calculator
Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
5301 Grove Hill Road
5301 Grove Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5301 Grove Hill Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 baths. This gorgeous, well kept home features an open floor plan, ceramic tile, nice living room and dining room, extra bonus or family room along with a huge backyard.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have any available units?
5301 Grove Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Terrace, FL
.
Is 5301 Grove Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Grove Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Grove Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace
.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road offer parking?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Grove Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Grove Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
