13235 Sanctuary Cove Dr, #303, 1934

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 1br/1ba condo. Light, bright and ready for you to call home! **Ask for December Special*** - Well maintained condo home has a large living room, dining room and good size bedroom. Lots of storage, including a walk-in bedroom closet. Great Temple Terrace location, close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and I-75.



Terms:

- $960.00/month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $960.00

- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18

- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Wireless Internet Ready

- Cable Ready

- Central Air

- 834 Square Feet

-Washer and Dryer Hookup



Utilities Included in Rent:

-Water

-Sewer

-Trash



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



**Second Application - HOA approval needed - Processing time up to 15 business days**



For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112



(RLNE5112363)