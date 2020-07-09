Amenities
13205 Sanctuary Cove Dr #101 Available 07/15/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo in Preserve at Temple Terrace! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Ground Floor unit. Call today to see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in popular gated community, convenient to USF and Moffitt Cancer Center.
The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar, inside utility room with washer and dryer, walk-in closet and a screened in porch with a storage closet.
Water/Sewer/Trash included
Community features include: Gated, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball Court
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Carpet/Tile/Laminate Flooring
Walk In Closet
Tub/Shower Combo
Ceiling Fans
Screened Porch w/Storage Closet
Open Parking
Water/Sewer/Trash included
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE5798843)