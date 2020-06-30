All apartments in Temple Terrace
13115 Sanctuary Cove Dr #101

13115 Sanctuary Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13115 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Temple Terrace: 1st floor unit available NOW! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer, screened balcony, ceiling fans and more! Community is near USF (University of South Florida), University Community Hospital, Busch Gardens and major highways. This community is built around BEAUTIFUL LAKES and community amenities include 2 POOLS, HOT TUB, SAND VOLLEYBALL, BBQ AREAS, WALKING PATHS, LAUNDRY CENTER, FITNESS CENTER and more. Very convenient to major roads!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
First Floor
All Appliances, no Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility Room with Washer/Dryer
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Screened Patio
Water, sewer, and trash included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5427555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
