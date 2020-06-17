All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304

13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr · (813) 508-6321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
The Preserve @ Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor unit - AVAILABLE MAY 15th!! This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in a gated community. Kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer, screened balcony with a storage closet, ceiling fans and more!
Community is near USF (University of South Florida), University Community Hospital, Busch Gardens and major highways. Community amenities include 2 POOLS, HOT TUB, SAND VOLLEYBALL, BBQ AREAS, WALKING PATHS, LAUNDRY CENTER and FITNESS CENTER. Call today!

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside utility w/Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Vinyl flooring
Screened Balcony with Storage Closet
Water, sewer, and trash included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2013660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have any available units?
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have?
Some of 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 currently offering any rent specials?
13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 is pet friendly.
Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 offer parking?
No, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 does not offer parking.
Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have a pool?
Yes, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 has a pool.
Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have accessible units?
Yes, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 has accessible units.
Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13113 Sanctuary Cove Dr #304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity