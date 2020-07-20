Rent Calculator
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE
13024 Terrace Brook Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
13024 Terrace Brook Place, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bed 2 bath single family home in a desirable community. Close to I-75, shopping and centrally located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have any available units?
13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Terrace, FL
.
What amenities does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have?
Some of 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace
.
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE offers parking.
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have a pool?
No, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13024 TERRACE BROOK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
