13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

TEMPLE TERRACE: Tampa Falls! - AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15th! 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated Tampa Falls! Kitchen with breakfast is open to the living room/dining area combo. Other features include built-in shelving, walk-in closet, inside utility with washer/dryer and a screened balcony! Perfect location for getting to school, work and shopping!

This gated community offers a community pool and spa, BBQ picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and sports courts. Convenient location puts you within minutes of USF, Hidden River Corporate Park, Telecom Corporate Park, Moffitt Cancer Center, Verizon and VA Hospital.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Ceiling Fans

Vinyl and Carpet Flooring

Walk-in Closet

Built-in Shelving

Screened Porch

Water, Sewer, and Trash Included



Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2013659)