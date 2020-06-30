All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203

13012 Arbor Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13012 Arbor Isle Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
TEMPLE TERRACE: Tampa Falls! - AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15th! 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated Tampa Falls! Kitchen with breakfast is open to the living room/dining area combo. Other features include built-in shelving, walk-in closet, inside utility with washer/dryer and a screened balcony! Perfect location for getting to school, work and shopping!
This gated community offers a community pool and spa, BBQ picnic area, fitness center, clubhouse, courtyard and sports courts. Convenient location puts you within minutes of USF, Hidden River Corporate Park, Telecom Corporate Park, Moffitt Cancer Center, Verizon and VA Hospital.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Ceiling Fans
Vinyl and Carpet Flooring
Walk-in Closet
Built-in Shelving
Screened Porch
Water, Sewer, and Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2013659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have any available units?
13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have?
Some of 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 currently offering any rent specials?
13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 is pet friendly.
Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 offer parking?
No, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 does not offer parking.
Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have a pool?
Yes, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 has a pool.
Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have accessible units?
Yes, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 has accessible units.
Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13012 Arbor Isle Dr #203 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa