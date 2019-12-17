Rent Calculator
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304
13005 Sanctuary Cove Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
13005 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have any available units?
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Terrace, FL
.
Is 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 currently offering any rent specials?
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 pet-friendly?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace
.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 offer parking?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not offer parking.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have a pool?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have a pool.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have accessible units?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
