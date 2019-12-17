All apartments in Temple Terrace
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304

13005 Sanctuary Cove Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13005 Sanctuary Cove Dr, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5475153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have any available units?
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 currently offering any rent specials?
13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 pet-friendly?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 offer parking?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not offer parking.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have a pool?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have a pool.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have accessible units?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13005 Sanctuary Cove #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
