Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool hot tub volleyball court

12906 Sanctuary Cove Dr #104 Available 08/15/20 TEMPLE TERRACE: Gated Community! Convenient to USF - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Spacious one bedroom, ground floor condo fronting on the sand volley ball court! Kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining room combo. Other features include walk-in closet, an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and screened porch with storage closet. Convenient to USF and a quick commute to downtown Tampa, this complex has it all!

Community Features: Gated, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Multiple Pools, Hot Tub, Sand Volleyball, Laundry Facility on site and Business Center.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

1st Floor Unit

All Appliances, EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Closet Pantry

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Screened Porch w/Storage Closet

Courtyard/Sand Volleyball Court View

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3212332)