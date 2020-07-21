12904 Sanctuary Cove Dr #301

Amenities

The Preserve at Temple Terrace - 3rd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor with views! Great floor plan...kitchen is open to the living room/dining room, which has sliding glass doors that open onto the screened balcony. There is an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and a storage closet on the balcony. Water/Sewer/Trash Included!

Convenient to USF, Moffit Cancer Center, VA Hospital, major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment!

This is a gated community with a community pool and hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse that has main sitting area with fireplace, a business room and laundry facilities.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Tiled entry way

Garden Tub/Shower Combo

Screened Balcony w/Storage Closet

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



