All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET

11506 Marabella Terrace Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11506 Marabella Terrace Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Chic & Stylish Marbella Terrace townhome, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Main floor has a large Living room and dining area with gorgeous tile floor. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Screened Porch. 2nd floor Large Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. Washer and dryer included, walk in closets in all bedrooms. Marbella Terrace is a Riverfront Community offering a pool, cabana, walking trails in the nature preserve and a River Dock. Convenient location near USF, Florida & VA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have any available units?
11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have?
Some of 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET offers parking.
Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET has a pool.
Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11506 MARBELLA TERRACE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa