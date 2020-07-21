All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 11351 Grandville Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
11351 Grandville Dr
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

11351 Grandville Dr

11351 Grandville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

11351 Grandville Drive, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4999486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11351 Grandville Dr have any available units?
11351 Grandville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 11351 Grandville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11351 Grandville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11351 Grandville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 11351 Grandville Dr offer parking?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11351 Grandville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11351 Grandville Dr have a pool?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11351 Grandville Dr have accessible units?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11351 Grandville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11351 Grandville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11351 Grandville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTemple Terrace 2 Bedroom Apartments
Temple Terrace 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTemple Terrace Apartments with Pools
Temple Terrace Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa