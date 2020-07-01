All apartments in Temple Terrace
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

11301 N 53rd Street 104

11301 North 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11301 North 53rd Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Love Where You Live......RIVER ROCK! LEASE TODAY!! - Property Id: 208049

At River Rock Luxury Apartments, you will love our pet-friendly community atmosphere and surroundings. Our spacious 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable living with modern features and finishes such as fully-equipped kitchens with spacious cabinets and pantry, as well as screened-in patios and balconies with additional storage space. Experience unparalleled living with the amenities we have to offer. Our sparkling swimming pool, covered picnic area, playground, and laundry facility provide ease and entertainment without leaving your home. Conveniently located just a short distance from two major highways, shopping malls, fine dining, USF, and local hospital, River Rock Luxury Apartments has everything you need for ideal living. Call our Leasing Office and set up your private tour! We can't wait to show you around!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208049
Property Id 208049

(RLNE5650638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have any available units?
11301 N 53rd Street 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have?
Some of 11301 N 53rd Street 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 N 53rd Street 104 currently offering any rent specials?
11301 N 53rd Street 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 N 53rd Street 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 is pet friendly.
Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 offer parking?
No, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 does not offer parking.
Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have a pool?
Yes, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 has a pool.
Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have accessible units?
No, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 N 53rd Street 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 N 53rd Street 104 does not have units with air conditioning.

