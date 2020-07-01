11301 N 53rd Street 104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Love Where You Live......RIVER ROCK! LEASE TODAY!! - Property Id: 208049



At River Rock Luxury Apartments, you will love our pet-friendly community atmosphere and surroundings. Our spacious 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable living with modern features and finishes such as fully-equipped kitchens with spacious cabinets and pantry, as well as screened-in patios and balconies with additional storage space. Experience unparalleled living with the amenities we have to offer. Our sparkling swimming pool, covered picnic area, playground, and laundry facility provide ease and entertainment without leaving your home. Conveniently located just a short distance from two major highways, shopping malls, fine dining, USF, and local hospital, River Rock Luxury Apartments has everything you need for ideal living. Call our Leasing Office and set up your private tour! We can't wait to show you around!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208049

Property Id 208049



(RLNE5650638)