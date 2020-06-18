All apartments in Tavares
1702 Tropical Court

1702 Tropical Court
Location

1702 Tropical Court, Tavares, FL 32778

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Golden Palm neighborhood 3 bedroom 2 bath - Huge living room - opening up with lots of light
big master with private onsuite
2 nice size bedrooms with an addtl bathroom
Great location

(RLNE5835399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Tropical Court have any available units?
1702 Tropical Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tavares, FL.
Is 1702 Tropical Court currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Tropical Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Tropical Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Tropical Court is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Tropical Court offer parking?
No, 1702 Tropical Court does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Tropical Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Tropical Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Tropical Court have a pool?
No, 1702 Tropical Court does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Tropical Court have accessible units?
No, 1702 Tropical Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Tropical Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Tropical Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Tropical Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Tropical Court does not have units with air conditioning.
