Tarpon Springs, FL
609 S SAFFORD AVENUE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

609 S SAFFORD AVENUE

609 South Safford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Safford Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Citizens Alliance For Progress

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice two bedroom, one bath. Large yard, eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Historic Downtown Tarpon Springs. Walk outside the front door and run, walk or bike on the Pinellas Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE have any available units?
609 S SAFFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
609 S SAFFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 S SAFFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
