All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 518 Barbara Way, #30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
518 Barbara Way, #30
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

518 Barbara Way, #30

518 Barbara Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

518 Barbara Way, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Brand New 2018 Jacobson Imperial! Come see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home today. Measurements are approximate owner must verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have any available units?
518 Barbara Way, #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 518 Barbara Way, #30 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Barbara Way, #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Barbara Way, #30 pet-friendly?
No, 518 Barbara Way, #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 offer parking?
No, 518 Barbara Way, #30 does not offer parking.
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Barbara Way, #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have a pool?
Yes, 518 Barbara Way, #30 has a pool.
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have accessible units?
No, 518 Barbara Way, #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Barbara Way, #30 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Barbara Way, #30 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College