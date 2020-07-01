*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Brand New 2018 Jacobson Imperial! Come see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home today. Measurements are approximate owner must verify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 Barbara Way, #30 have any available units?
518 Barbara Way, #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 518 Barbara Way, #30 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Barbara Way, #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.