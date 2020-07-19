All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 S DISSTON AVENUE

511 South Disston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

511 South Disston Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Citizens Alliance For Progress

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super clean, recently renovate 2 bedroom home. Large fenced back yard. New laminate wood flooring, washer and dryer. Close to US 19, centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have any available units?
511 S DISSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have?
Some of 511 S DISSTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S DISSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
511 S DISSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S DISSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 S DISSTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 S DISSTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
