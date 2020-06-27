All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

501 E CURLEW PLACE

501 East Curlew Place
Location

501 East Curlew Place, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage villa. Wood Tile throughout. Screened lanai. Stainless Steel Appliances and Washer and Dryer. Community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have any available units?
501 E CURLEW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have?
Some of 501 E CURLEW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E CURLEW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
501 E CURLEW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E CURLEW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 501 E CURLEW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE offers parking.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE has a pool.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 501 E CURLEW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 E CURLEW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
