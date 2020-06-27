Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
501 E CURLEW PLACE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM
501 East Curlew Place
No Longer Available
Location
501 East Curlew Place, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage villa. Wood Tile throughout. Screened lanai. Stainless Steel Appliances and Washer and Dryer. Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have any available units?
501 E CURLEW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tarpon Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have?
Some of 501 E CURLEW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 501 E CURLEW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
501 E CURLEW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E CURLEW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 501 E CURLEW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs
.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE offers parking.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE has a pool.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 501 E CURLEW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 E CURLEW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 E CURLEW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 E CURLEW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
