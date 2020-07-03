478 Cary Lane, #230

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Beautiful Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home Skyline model with many upgrades you can imagine! 2' x 6' exterior walls, double pane windows, laminate floors Carpeted bedrooms....plus more! Huge kitchen with dining area, contains enough cabinets even for the finest chef in your household! Stainless steel appliances. upgraded fixtures and Kitchen Island, front porch, 3 car driveway and workshop shed. Recently completed and includes one year warranty! Ask about our monthly promotion for this home!