429 E Orange St

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Phone to schedule and appointment. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Very open feel. Large master with walk in closet and bath. Tiled and screened front porch to enjoy nice evenings. Walk two blocks to the Pinellas trail, enjoy downtown restaurants and events in the heart of the historical district. A mile to dog park, kid's splash park, and sponge docks. Quiet street with great neighbors in the heart of the historical district. Potential for veggie garden or boat/RV parking, lawn sprinklers, finished 2 car garage. No Section 8. No subletting. Must have clean record, no evictions, no felonies. Small pets negotiable. Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants without appointment - phone me at 727-479-2442 to make an appointment.

Property Id 118955



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5537253)