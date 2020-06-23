All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
429 E Orange St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:32 PM

429 E Orange St

429 East Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 East Orange Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 Tarpon House - Property Id: 118955

Phone to schedule and appointment. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Very open feel. Large master with walk in closet and bath. Tiled and screened front porch to enjoy nice evenings. Walk two blocks to the Pinellas trail, enjoy downtown restaurants and events in the heart of the historical district. A mile to dog park, kid's splash park, and sponge docks. Quiet street with great neighbors in the heart of the historical district. Potential for veggie garden or boat/RV parking, lawn sprinklers, finished 2 car garage. No Section 8. No subletting. Must have clean record, no evictions, no felonies. Small pets negotiable. Currently occupied, please do not disturb tenants without appointment - phone me at 727-479-2442 to make an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118955
Property Id 118955

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5537253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 E Orange St have any available units?
429 E Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 429 E Orange St have?
Some of 429 E Orange St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 E Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
429 E Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 E Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 E Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 429 E Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 429 E Orange St offers parking.
Does 429 E Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 E Orange St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 E Orange St have a pool?
No, 429 E Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 429 E Orange St have accessible units?
No, 429 E Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 429 E Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 E Orange St has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 E Orange St have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 E Orange St does not have units with air conditioning.
