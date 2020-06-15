416 PINE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home! Come take a look at this very cozy 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Tarpon Springs. Walk into an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Huge back yard to spend quality time with the family. Tile throughout. High ceilings. Laundry room inside. Great location! Walking distance to Tarpon Sponge Docks, Downtown Tarpon Springs. Short drive to stores, shopping, entertainment, Clearwater Beach, and A.L. Anderson Park. Please text Gaby at 727-619-4229 for requirements.