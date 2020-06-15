All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
416 PINE STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

416 PINE STREET

416 Pine Street · (727) 888-4175
Location

416 Pine Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome Home! Come take a look at this very cozy 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Tarpon Springs. Walk into an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms. Huge back yard to spend quality time with the family. Tile throughout. High ceilings. Laundry room inside. Great location! Walking distance to Tarpon Sponge Docks, Downtown Tarpon Springs. Short drive to stores, shopping, entertainment, Clearwater Beach, and A.L. Anderson Park. Please text Gaby at 727-619-4229 for requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 PINE STREET have any available units?
416 PINE STREET has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 416 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
416 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 416 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 416 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 416 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 416 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 416 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 416 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 416 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 416 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 PINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
