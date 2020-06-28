346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a water front community that leads to the Gulf of Mexico. After a long day boating to different islands, enjoy tying your boat afloat in your side yard. Snook fish swim through your side yard also. Store your kayak or canoe at the community yard and gazebo area. Community dock and pool overlook the canal that flows into the bayou. Double pane impact windows are through out your home.

Screened in outdoor balcony has a storage closet to store the boating supplies.

3 mile to Fred Howard Park/Beach and Sunset Beach. Walk a mile to the Jolly Trolley, that'll give you a lift to Clearwater Beach 17 mile away. Walk to Downtown Tarpon which is the place to be on First Friday of every month. Golf at Tarpon Springs Golf Course 2 mile or at Innisbrook Resort 4 mile.

The Sponge Docks is a mile and a half. Sissler Field is a half mile. AdventHealth general hospital is 1 mile. Publix and Starbucks is 2 mile away from your home. Short walk to Craig Park where you can play tennis while overlooking the bayou (boat ramp: yes).

Countryside Mall/Cobb Theater/indoor ice skating rink is 13 mile.

Bring your boat if you have one, or just enjoy Florida living in Pinellas County.