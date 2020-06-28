All apartments in Tarpon Springs
346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

346 Moorings Cove Drive
Location

346 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a water front community that leads to the Gulf of Mexico. After a long day boating to different islands, enjoy tying your boat afloat in your side yard. Snook fish swim through your side yard also. Store your kayak or canoe at the community yard and gazebo area. Community dock and pool overlook the canal that flows into the bayou. Double pane impact windows are through out your home.
Screened in outdoor balcony has a storage closet to store the boating supplies.
3 mile to Fred Howard Park/Beach and Sunset Beach. Walk a mile to the Jolly Trolley, that'll give you a lift to Clearwater Beach 17 mile away. Walk to Downtown Tarpon which is the place to be on First Friday of every month. Golf at Tarpon Springs Golf Course 2 mile or at Innisbrook Resort 4 mile.
The Sponge Docks is a mile and a half. Sissler Field is a half mile. AdventHealth general hospital is 1 mile. Publix and Starbucks is 2 mile away from your home. Short walk to Craig Park where you can play tennis while overlooking the bayou (boat ramp: yes).
Countryside Mall/Cobb Theater/indoor ice skating rink is 13 mile.
Bring your boat if you have one, or just enjoy Florida living in Pinellas County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have any available units?
346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
