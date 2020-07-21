Rent Calculator
212 N RING AVENUE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM
212 N RING AVENUE
212 North Ring Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Tarpon Springs
Location
212 North Ring Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio apartment, first floor near Downtown Tarpon Sprigs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 N RING AVENUE have any available units?
212 N RING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tarpon Springs, FL
.
Is 212 N RING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
212 N RING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N RING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs
.
Does 212 N RING AVENUE offer parking?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 212 N RING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N RING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 212 N RING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N RING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 N RING AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 N RING AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
