Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1985 Lexington Place Available 06/01/19 Spectacular Tarpon Springs Pool Home! - Unique and Spacious 2 story home sits on elevated lot with partial view of Lake Tarpon from open front porch. Stunning wood floors throughout living area. Wide open kitchen features stunning view of salt water pool and nicely landscaped back yard. Built in bookshelves in the dining room opens into the formal living room. Master bedroom downstairs. Upstairs features loft area that can be used as office.. LG washer and dryer included. LED lighting throughout home. Beautiful faux fireplace utilizes gel butane cans. 2 refrigerators included (one in garage). 70 inch Vizio mounted TV available to stay, if tenant wants. Rocking chairs on front porch also available if tenant wants. Home located within minutes to historic Tarpon Springs sponge docks, and gulf beaches! Waterfront park within walking distance. **Lawn and Pool care included**



(RLNE4812592)