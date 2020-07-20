19 Tarpon Dr.

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3/2/1 1355 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, NEW floors, NEW kitchen and NEW master bath!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087

NEW flooring throughout

NEW appliances

NEW kitchen cabinets and counters

NEW master bath

NEW paint on all walls

NEW light fixtures and fans

Large living room

Bonus room

HUGE paver patio deck out back is great for entertaining!

Washer/Dryer INCLUDED

Only MINUTES away from Sunset Beach and the Gulf!!!



This property is all about NEW NEW NEW!! Huge corner lot, walking distance to Tarpon High and Sunset Hills Elementary, less than a 5 minute drive to the Sunset Beach that features white sand, picnic areas, play ground and a boat slip!!



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

YES! There are breed and other restrictions so please ask before applying.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



