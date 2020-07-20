All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
19 Tarpon Dr.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

19 Tarpon Dr.

19 Tarpon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Tarpon Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3/2/1 1355 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, NEW floors, NEW kitchen and NEW master bath!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-565-8087
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

NEW flooring throughout
NEW appliances
NEW kitchen cabinets and counters
NEW master bath
NEW paint on all walls
NEW light fixtures and fans
Large living room
Bonus room
HUGE paver patio deck out back is great for entertaining!
Washer/Dryer INCLUDED
Only MINUTES away from Sunset Beach and the Gulf!!!

This property is all about NEW NEW NEW!! Huge corner lot, walking distance to Tarpon High and Sunset Hills Elementary, less than a 5 minute drive to the Sunset Beach that features white sand, picnic areas, play ground and a boat slip!!

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-565-8087. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
YES! There are breed and other restrictions so please ask before applying.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

(RLNE4941160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Tarpon Dr. have any available units?
19 Tarpon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 19 Tarpon Dr. have?
Some of 19 Tarpon Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Tarpon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
19 Tarpon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Tarpon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Tarpon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 19 Tarpon Dr. offer parking?
No, 19 Tarpon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 19 Tarpon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Tarpon Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Tarpon Dr. have a pool?
No, 19 Tarpon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 19 Tarpon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 19 Tarpon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Tarpon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Tarpon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Tarpon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Tarpon Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
