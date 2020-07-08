Rent Calculator
All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1653 Oak Spring DR
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM
1 of 12
1653 Oak Spring DR
1653 Oak Spring Drive
·
No Longer Available
1653 Oak Spring Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Cozy 4/2 Single Family In Tarpon Springs....Master bedroom on the ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Nice sized backyard, perfect for sparky.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR have any available units?
1653 Oak Spring DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tarpon Springs, FL
.
Is 1653 Oak Spring DR currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Oak Spring DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Oak Spring DR pet-friendly?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs
.
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR offer parking?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR does not offer parking.
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR have a pool?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR have accessible units?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Oak Spring DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1653 Oak Spring DR does not have units with air conditioning.
