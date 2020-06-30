1500 SUNSET ROAD

Amenities
Available today! Beautiful tastefully updated Townhome. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 garages space tandem under the building with a large storage unit. Freshly painted. New tile in living areas, new AC, newer windows, kitchen cabinets & new fixtures. Stainless steel appliances & front load washer & dryer. High ceilings. Lot of closet space. Plenty of guest parking. Island club of Tarpon is a waterfront community offering a heated pool & Spa, Tennis Crt, Fitness room, club house & a lovely private Beach, picnic area with Gulf access for kayaks & fishing. Across the Sunset Beach Park that is a mile away. Great location; close to Howard Park Beach & Tarpon Middle & High schools, to Downtown Tarpon Springs, Sponge Docks & Hospital. First month & deposit required. Application through the HOA prior to move in. Rent includes all community amenities, ground maintenance w/ pest control, Water & trash removal. Possible Kayak storage rack for rent. Sorry NO PET & No smoking. Looking for LONG TERM tenant.