Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1500 SUNSET ROAD

1500 Sunset Road · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Sunset Road, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Available today! Beautiful tastefully updated Townhome. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 garages space tandem under the building with a large storage unit. Freshly painted. New tile in living areas, new AC, newer windows, kitchen cabinets & new fixtures. Stainless steel appliances & front load washer & dryer. High ceilings. Lot of closet space. Plenty of guest parking. Island club of Tarpon is a waterfront community offering a heated pool & Spa, Tennis Crt, Fitness room, club house & a lovely private Beach, picnic area with Gulf access for kayaks & fishing. Across the Sunset Beach Park that is a mile away. Great location; close to Howard Park Beach & Tarpon Middle & High schools, to Downtown Tarpon Springs, Sponge Docks & Hospital. First month & deposit required. Application through the HOA prior to move in. Rent includes all community amenities, ground maintenance w/ pest control, Water & trash removal. Possible Kayak storage rack for rent. Sorry NO PET & No smoking. Looking for LONG TERM tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

