1416 GULF ROAD

Amenities
Yes!! You can lease this "Model Like" 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home boasting beautiful wood laminate floors and Vaulted Ceilings. The home is complete with a large Screened Lanai and lovely Vinyl fenced in yard. You will enjoy your Spacious and bright kitchen which is complete with a charming Dining area and adorned with beautiful ceramic tile floor. Your home is complete with designer color enhancing its charm. A large 2 car garage is complete with extra area for storage. Inside utility room for a full size washer and Dryer. All this is Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park & schools, this home is sure to go fast! Hurry....Better be first to call for your personal tour.