All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1416 GULF ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1416 GULF ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1416 GULF ROAD

1416 Gulf Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1416 Gulf Road, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Yes!! You can lease this "Model Like" 3 Bedroom, 2 full bath home boasting beautiful wood laminate floors and Vaulted Ceilings. The home is complete with a large Screened Lanai and lovely Vinyl fenced in yard. You will enjoy your Spacious and bright kitchen which is complete with a charming Dining area and adorned with beautiful ceramic tile floor. Your home is complete with designer color enhancing its charm. A large 2 car garage is complete with extra area for storage. Inside utility room for a full size washer and Dryer. All this is Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood near a great park & schools, this home is sure to go fast! Hurry....Better be first to call for your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 GULF ROAD have any available units?
1416 GULF ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1416 GULF ROAD have?
Some of 1416 GULF ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 GULF ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1416 GULF ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 GULF ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1416 GULF ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1416 GULF ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1416 GULF ROAD offers parking.
Does 1416 GULF ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 GULF ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 GULF ROAD have a pool?
No, 1416 GULF ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1416 GULF ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1416 GULF ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 GULF ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 GULF ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 GULF ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 GULF ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College