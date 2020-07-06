All apartments in Tarpon Springs
120 Athens Street - A

120 Athens Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 Athens Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom Studio apt. Walking distance from the sponge docs downtown Tarpon Springs. If you want low maintenance and one bill this is it, no utility deposits or turn on fees, water, sewer, garbage, and electric is all included in this month to month lease. No PETS Please.
Cute 1 bedroom Studio apt. Walking distance from the sponge docs downtown Tarpon Springs. If you want low maintenance and one bill this is it, no utility deposits or turn on fees, water, sewer, garbage, and electric is all included in this month to month lease. No PETS Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Athens Street - A have any available units?
120 Athens Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Is 120 Athens Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
120 Athens Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Athens Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 120 Athens Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 120 Athens Street - A offer parking?
No, 120 Athens Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 120 Athens Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Athens Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Athens Street - A have a pool?
No, 120 Athens Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 120 Athens Street - A have accessible units?
No, 120 Athens Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Athens Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Athens Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Athens Street - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Athens Street - A has units with air conditioning.

