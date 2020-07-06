120 Athens Street - A

Amenities

Cute 1 bedroom Studio apt. Walking distance from the sponge docs downtown Tarpon Springs. If you want low maintenance and one bill this is it, no utility deposits or turn on fees, water, sewer, garbage, and electric is all included in this month to month lease. No PETS Please.

