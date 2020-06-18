All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1113 Idlebriar Way

1113 Idlebriar Way · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Idlebriar Way, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Backyard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,394 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execu

(RLNE4497832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Idlebriar Way have any available units?
1113 Idlebriar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1113 Idlebriar Way have?
Some of 1113 Idlebriar Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Idlebriar Way currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Idlebriar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Idlebriar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Idlebriar Way is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Idlebriar Way offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Idlebriar Way does offer parking.
Does 1113 Idlebriar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Idlebriar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Idlebriar Way have a pool?
Yes, 1113 Idlebriar Way has a pool.
Does 1113 Idlebriar Way have accessible units?
No, 1113 Idlebriar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Idlebriar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Idlebriar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Idlebriar Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Idlebriar Way has units with air conditioning.
