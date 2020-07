Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest suite internet cafe key fob access media room online portal pool table trash valet

Welcome home to the well renowned West Park Village! Experience the convenience of urban living along with the warmth of small town charm. The West Park Village community offers A+ schools, gourmet boutiques, fine dining and fun and convenience at your doorstep! Our generous collection of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom luxury apartment homes are a unique blend of upscale townhome lofts, townhomes and manor homes, some of which are built atop our neighborhood shops. Our huge floor plans boast desirable features including washer/dryers in every apartment home. Your four-legged family member is welcome as we accept large dogs and up to 3 pets! Take a swim in our resort style pool with sundeck or head to our 24-hour fitness studio with yoga and TRX training equipment. Convenient to downtown, the Tampa International Airport, and Westshore Shopping District we are the perfect location for any lifestyle. Warm and friendly smiles are always here to greet you at West Park Village. Come see us today!