Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

University Square I

2900 University Square Dr · (813) 773-0557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 University Square Dr, Tampa, FL 33612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00069 · Avail. Sep 23

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00054 · Avail. Aug 4

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00031 · Avail. Sep 3

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Square I.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
University Square is located in the heart of Northwest Tampa, close to USF, University Square Mall, great shopping and restaurants, as well as the VA Hospital. With spacious floor plans and a convenient location, University Square Apartments has all you need to make this apartment your home! Our single-story, villa-style Northwest Tampa apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tampa near the VA Hospital.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at University Square is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Tampa employers and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our Northwest Tampa apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. University Square is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Square I have any available units?
University Square I has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does University Square I have?
Some of University Square I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Square I currently offering any rent specials?
University Square I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Square I pet-friendly?
Yes, University Square I is pet friendly.
Does University Square I offer parking?
Yes, University Square I offers parking.
Does University Square I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, University Square I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does University Square I have a pool?
No, University Square I does not have a pool.
Does University Square I have accessible units?
No, University Square I does not have accessible units.
Does University Square I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Square I has units with dishwashers.
