University Square I

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

University Square is located in the heart of Northwest Tampa, close to USF, University Square Mall, great shopping and restaurants, as well as the VA Hospital. With spacious floor plans and a convenient location, University Square Apartments has all you need to make this apartment your home! Our single-story, villa-style Northwest Tampa apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tampa near the VA Hospital.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at University Square is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, excellent schools, major Tampa employers and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Northwest Tampa apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. University Square is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.