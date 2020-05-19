All apartments in Tampa
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments

8801 Hunter's Lake Dr · (561) 203-4082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0422 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0936 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 0912 · Avail. now

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Unit 0836 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0528 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
conference room
The Vinings at Hunter's Green is located in Tampa, Florida, off Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and is within the Hunter's Green Golf Community. This prime location allows easy access to Interstate-75, University of South Florida, and The Grove at Wesley Chapel. Within minutes from your doorstep, you will find of a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues lining Bruce B. Downs Boulevard. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent boast features such as bright open solariums, vaulted ceilings, and tile flooring. Residents enjoy an array of amenities including a resort-inspired swimming pool with sundeck, a dog park, 24-hour strength and cardio fitness enter, and relaxing scenic wooded and lake views throughout. All of this combined with superior resident service, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and online resident services and bill pay all make The Vinings at Hunter's Green the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (one bedroom), $300 (two bedrooms), $400 (three bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open parking lot and street parking: included in lease; detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage closet: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments have any available units?
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments have?
Some of The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments offers parking.
Does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments has a pool.
Does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments has units with dishwashers.
