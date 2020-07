Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible business center cc payments coffee bar internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments in Tampa, Florida offers seven spacious floor plans set in a tropical paradise of lush landscaping and resort style amenities. Situated in northwest Tampa, near the shores of Mobbly Bay and Oldsmar, The Preserve at Mobbly Bay features sun-drenched open-concept layouts and inviting social spaces that beckon you to relax and soak up the Florida sunshine. You'll find refuge in our crystalline pool and spa with surrounding sun terrace, get playful with your furry friend at our community bark park or work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center featuring Vision Fitness equipment. Relax knowing you can count on our friendly, approachable staff, and the personal and convenient service our community provides. Create the lifestyle you want, live the life you deserve at The Preserve at Mobbly Bay.