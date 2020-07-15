Amenities
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard. Newly designed interiors include exceptional features for a life of quiet enjoyment and convenience. Specialized interior features include ceramic tile interiors and modern gourmet kitchens. Our refreshing, crystal clear pool with sun-drenched tanning deck, state of the art fitness center, and lighted tennis courts ensure the ultimate in recreation and relaxation. OFFICE HOURS: Mon - Fri 10:00am - 5:30pm Sat: 10:00am - 4:30pm Sunday: 1:00pm - 4:30pm (By appointment only)
Located in the vibrant Carrollwood area, The Park at Lake Magdalene offers the convenience of apartment living with a warm, friendly neighborhood atmosphere. A rated schools, top restaurants and fabulous shopping are just minutes away.