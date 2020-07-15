All apartments in Tampa
The Park at Lake Magdalene
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Park at Lake Magdalene

13401 Park Lake Drive · (925) 231-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL 33618

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

EFFICIENCY-1

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 386 sqft

STUDIO-1

$838

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 406 sqft

1 BEDROOM 1 BATH A-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH-1

$1,044

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 BDM TWN HM-1

$1,188

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH-1

$1,266

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Lake Magdalene.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
pool table
tennis court
volleyball court
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard. Newly designed interiors include exceptional features for a life of quiet enjoyment and convenience. Specialized interior features include ceramic tile interiors and modern gourmet kitchens. Our refreshing, crystal clear pool with sun-drenched tanning deck, state of the art fitness center, and lighted tennis courts ensure the ultimate in recreation and relaxation. OFFICE HOURS: Mon - Fri 10:00am - 5:30pm Sat: 10:00am - 4:30pm Sunday: 1:00pm - 4:30pm (By appointment only)

Located in the vibrant Carrollwood area, The Park at Lake Magdalene offers the convenience of apartment living with a warm, friendly neighborhood atmosphere. A rated schools, top restaurants and fabulous shopping are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 2nd pet 1/2 Price
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb weight limit per pet
Dogs
fee: 0-20 lbs: $300, 20-45 lbs: $400, 45-60 lbs: $500
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $5/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Lake Magdalene have any available units?
The Park at Lake Magdalene offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $785 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,044. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park at Lake Magdalene have?
Some of The Park at Lake Magdalene's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Lake Magdalene currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Lake Magdalene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park at Lake Magdalene pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Lake Magdalene is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Lake Magdalene offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Lake Magdalene offers parking.
Does The Park at Lake Magdalene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Lake Magdalene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Lake Magdalene have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Lake Magdalene has a pool.
Does The Park at Lake Magdalene have accessible units?
Yes, The Park at Lake Magdalene has accessible units.
Does The Park at Lake Magdalene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Lake Magdalene has units with dishwashers.
