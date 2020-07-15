Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access pool table tennis court volleyball court

Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard. Newly designed interiors include exceptional features for a life of quiet enjoyment and convenience. Specialized interior features include ceramic tile interiors and modern gourmet kitchens. Our refreshing, crystal clear pool with sun-drenched tanning deck, state of the art fitness center, and lighted tennis courts ensure the ultimate in recreation and relaxation. OFFICE HOURS: Mon - Fri 10:00am - 5:30pm Sat: 10:00am - 4:30pm Sunday: 1:00pm - 4:30pm (By appointment only)



Located in the vibrant Carrollwood area, The Park at Lake Magdalene offers the convenience of apartment living with a warm, friendly neighborhood atmosphere. A rated schools, top restaurants and fabulous shopping are just minutes away.