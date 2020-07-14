Amenities
The Morrison is a mixed-use lifestyle development that features restaurants and retail, office suites and two-bedroom apartment homes. Anchored by Bulla, Club Pilates, Blind Tiger Cafe and Zoe’s Kitchen, The Morrison has become South Tampa's best boutique property for luxury living. Located on South Howard Avenue, The Morrison is walking distance to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore Boulevard. Lifestyle amenities include: resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen with grilling station, social lounge with big screen and wet bar, rooftop fire pits, strength training and cardio room and relaxing sauna.