Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

The Morrison

936 S Howard Ave · (813) 344-1437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Parkland Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Morrison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
trash valet
The Morrison is a mixed-use lifestyle development that features restaurants and retail, office suites and two-bedroom apartment homes. Anchored by Bulla, Club Pilates, Blind Tiger Cafe and Zoe’s Kitchen, The Morrison has become South Tampa's best boutique property for luxury living. Located on South Howard Avenue, The Morrison is walking distance to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore Boulevard. Lifestyle amenities include: resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen with grilling station, social lounge with big screen and wet bar, rooftop fire pits, strength training and cardio room and relaxing sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 App Fee per person
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed, 100 lbs max
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Morrison have any available units?
The Morrison has 2 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Morrison have?
Some of The Morrison's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Morrison currently offering any rent specials?
The Morrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Morrison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Morrison is pet friendly.
Does The Morrison offer parking?
Yes, The Morrison offers parking.
Does The Morrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Morrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Morrison have a pool?
Yes, The Morrison has a pool.
Does The Morrison have accessible units?
Yes, The Morrison has accessible units.
Does The Morrison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Morrison has units with dishwashers.
