Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly courtyard e-payments internet access key fob access media room new construction online portal pool table trash valet

The Morrison is a mixed-use lifestyle development that features restaurants and retail, office suites and two-bedroom apartment homes. Anchored by Bulla, Club Pilates, Blind Tiger Cafe and Zoe’s Kitchen, The Morrison has become South Tampa's best boutique property for luxury living. Located on South Howard Avenue, The Morrison is walking distance to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore Boulevard. Lifestyle amenities include: resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen with grilling station, social lounge with big screen and wet bar, rooftop fire pits, strength training and cardio room and relaxing sauna.