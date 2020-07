Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage media room volleyball court cats allowed bbq/grill business center game room hot tub

The Lodge at Lakecrest brings the cozy styling of a mountain chalet to sunny northeast Tampa. Located in historic Temple Terrace, our community envelops a stunning 4.5 acre lake and brims with exclusive amenities like complimentary mountain bikes, a catering-style clubhouse kitchen, lively sports lounge, dog park, and private movie theater. We're only minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa, and just over a mile from the University of South Florida to the north and Busch Gardens to the south. Come see these luxury Terrace Park apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today!